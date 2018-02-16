K9 Jake helps nab fugitive from Detroit

Posted 9:59 AM, February 16, 2018, by

THREE RIVERS, Mich. — A fugitive from the Detroit area was arrested Thursday with the help of K9 officer Jake.

The Three Rivers Police Department were contacted by Romulus Police Department on Thursday afternoon to assist in apprehending a fugitive from the greater Detroit area.

File Photo of K9 Jake

Officers went to a residence on South Erie Street in Three Rivers where they believed the fugitive to be.

K9 Jake was eventually called in after the fugitive refused to respond to any of the officers on scene. The suspect reportedly came out from his hiding place without incident after Jake announced his presence with some barking.

The 23-year-old from Detroit was arrested and lodged on outstanding warrants.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s