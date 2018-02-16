Kent City girls beat Morley Stanwood, win CSAA Silver championship

MORLEY, Mich -- Zara Weber scored 23 points as Kent City downed Morley Stanwood 61-35 Friday to earn an outright Central States Silver Championship.
