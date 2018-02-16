Kent City girls beat Morley Stanwood, win CSAA Silver championship

Posted 11:50 PM, February 16, 2018, by , Updated at 12:08AM, February 17, 2018

MORLEY, Mich -- Zara Weber scored 23 points as Kent City downed Morley Stanwood 61-35 Friday to earn an outright Central States Silver Championship.

