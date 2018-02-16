× LaughFest to host blood drives

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — For the sixth year in a row, LaughFest wants to help fill the banks by hosting blood drives.

There will be one on February 19 in Lowell and another on February 26th in Grand Rapids.

Blue Care Network has pledged a $10 donation to LaughFest for each person that donates blood.

The names of donors will also be entered for the chance to win free tickets to several of the shows.

About a third of all donations go to cancer patients.

If you didn’t know, Gilda’s Club makes it a mission to help families impacted by cancer.