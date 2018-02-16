KALAMAZOO, Mich - The Kalamazoo Central Maroon Giants sealing a big victory over Loy Norrix at Western Michigan University on Friday night with a final score of 43-39.
Maroon Giants defeat Loy Norrix in Kalamazoo area showdown
-
Kalamazoo Central tops Portage Central 52-50
-
Kalamazoo Central Wins 73-62
-
Loy Norrix principal resigns after sexual harassment allegations emerge
-
Maroon Giant girls knock off Mattawan to improve to 7-2
-
Kalamazoo Central knocks off Mattawan in SMAC East Showdown
-
-
Kalamazoo superintendent delivers ‘State of the Schools’ address
-
Henry Ford edges out Kalamazoo Central in Don Jackson Holiday Invitational
-
Kalamazoo Christian earns sweep of rival Hackett
-
Comstock beats K-Christian for 13th win of the season
-
Hudsonville beats Rockford for regional championship
-
-
Blitz District Final Preview
-
Big senior class leads Grandville hockey to fast start
-
Bakita and Book Week 14