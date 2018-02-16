Mixlympics: Todd & Leigh Ann aim for the gold in archery tournament

Posted 11:04 AM, February 16, 2018, by , Updated at 08:38AM, February 16, 2018

With the 2018 Winter Olympics going strong, Todd and Leigh Ann are continuing to compete for gold in the first-ever Mixlympics.

For round two of this competition, Todd and Leigh Ann head to West Michigan Archery Center in Rockford to see who is the better shot with a bow and arrow.

Archery may not be a Winter Olympics sport, but it was either that or luge, and Todd and Leigh Ann are too scared to try that extreme winter sport.

To learn more about the West Michigan Archery Center, visit westmichiganarchery.com.

