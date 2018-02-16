No license required this weekend to fish in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Fish for free this weekend in Michigan.

Anyone fishing Saturday or Sunday won’t need a license, although other rules still will be in effect, such as fish size and the number of fish to keep. The Department of Natural Resources says admission is free at state parks and recreation areas.

In the Upper Peninsula, the Wakefield fire department in Gogebic (Go-GEY’-bic) County is holding an ice fishing contest Saturday. In Michigan’s Thumb, there will be an ice fishing contest Saturday and Sunday during Caseville’s annual shanty days festival in Huron County.

Seven Lakes State Park in Oakland County will have fishing equipment available during a fishing derby Saturday.