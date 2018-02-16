Northview downs Grand Haven in overtime

Posted 11:47 PM, February 16, 2018, by , Updated at 12:06AM, February 17, 2018

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- The Northview hockey team beat Grand Haven 5-4 in overtime on Friday. Alex Christian scored the game winner in the extra session, Joe Slaktwoski netted a hat trick for the Wildcats.

