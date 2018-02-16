Trump visits hospital, meets shooting survivors

Students react following a shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, a city about 50 miles (80 kilometers) north of Miami on February 14, 2018.
A gunman opened fire at the Florida high school, an incident that officials said caused "numerous fatalities" and left terrified students huddled in their classrooms, texting friends and family for help.
The Broward County Sheriff's Office said a suspect was in custody. / AFP PHOTO / Michele Eve Sandberg (Photo credit should read MICHELE EVE SANDBERG/AFP/Getty Images)
PARKLAND, Fla. — President Donald Trump has met with victims of a school shooting who are recovering at a Florida hospital.
He’s praising the “incredible” work of doctors, nurses and first responders who helped victims after the shooting.
Trump is calling the quick response of medical personnel “record-setting” and says some victims reached the hospital in about 20 minutes.
Trump was speaking Friday as he walked with a doctor at the Broward Health North Hospital.
The president says he met with victims and it’s “very sad that something like that could happen.”
Trump was expected to meet with law enforcement at the Broward County Sheriff’s office on Friday.