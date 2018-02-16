No injuries following reports of shots fired at Washington college

Posted 12:49 PM, February 16, 2018

DES MOINES, Wash. (AP) —Fire officials in Washington state say they know of no people with injuries following reports of possible shots fired at a community college south of Seattle.

Police armed with heavy weaponry swarmed Highline College in the city of Des Moines Friday morning after the reports of shots. Students were told to shelter in place as police searched the campus.

About an hour after the initial report, the South King Fire agency tweeted it knew of “no known” victims.

Police say they are trying to determine whether shots were fired.

The school is located about 15 miles (24 kilometers) south of Seattle in Des Moines, Washington. It has about 17,000 students.

SWAT team officers carrying guns were seen on video walking around one of the school’s parking lots.

