Whitmer’s ex-manager: Allegation doesn’t match ‘the facts’

Posted 11:08 AM, February 16, 2018, by

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Democratic gubernatorial candidate Gretchen Whitmer’s former campaign manager says he resigned after someone he worked with on a previous political campaign reported he had said manipulative and insulting things to the person and had “communicated inappropriately” with others.

Keenan Pontoni issued a statement Friday, a day after Whiter said she asked for and received his resignation.

Pontoni says the “allegation as presented to me does not match up with the facts as I know them.” The allegation stems from a campaign he worked on early in his career.

Gretchen Whitmer (FOX 17 file photo)

He says he resigned “so that I’d not become a distraction to the Whitmer campaign,” and he is proud of the team and culture “we built together” at Whitmer’s campaign.

She is among four main Democrats running for governor.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s