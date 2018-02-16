Whitmer’s ex-manager: Allegation doesn’t match ‘the facts’

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Democratic gubernatorial candidate Gretchen Whitmer’s former campaign manager says he resigned after someone he worked with on a previous political campaign reported he had said manipulative and insulting things to the person and had “communicated inappropriately” with others.

Keenan Pontoni issued a statement Friday, a day after Whiter said she asked for and received his resignation.

Pontoni says the “allegation as presented to me does not match up with the facts as I know them.” The allegation stems from a campaign he worked on early in his career.

He says he resigned “so that I’d not become a distraction to the Whitmer campaign,” and he is proud of the team and culture “we built together” at Whitmer’s campaign.

She is among four main Democrats running for governor.