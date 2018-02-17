× 3 arrested for Eastland Apartments armed robberies

KENTWOOD, Mich. — Two adults and a juvenile have been arrested for multiple armed robberies in the Eastland Apartments.

On Saturday afternoon, the Kentwood Police Department announced that the two adult suspects are charged with armed robbery, carrying a concealed weapon and using a computer for a crime. Armed robbery and weapon charges are being requested for the juvenile suspect.

Their names are being withheld until they are arraigned in court on Monday.

Police said that on Friday, the three used Craigslist to set up a massage at the Eastland Apartments. When the victim arrived, the suspects robbed him at gunpoint and fled in a vehicle.

The suspects were arrested after a traffic stop by the Wyoming Police Department.

Kentwood Police are investigating the three suspects in connection to other similar armed robberies.

Anybody with any information about these incidents is being asked to contact the Kentwood Police Department Detective Bureau at (616) 656-6600.