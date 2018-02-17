3 injured in restaurant pepper spray incident
PORTAGE, Mich. — Police say three people were injured after being pepper sprayed inside an area restaurant.
Portage police say it happened at the Riviera Maya restaurant on South Westnedge Avenue around 2 a.m. Saturday morning.
We’re told there was a large crowd inside at the time making it hard for them to get inside.
The victims tell police they we’re sprayed by a woman in the restaurant’s bathroom.
No arrests have been made. If you know anything, call police.
42.224486 -85.589484