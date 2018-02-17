× 3 injured in restaurant pepper spray incident

PORTAGE, Mich. — Police say three people were injured after being pepper sprayed inside an area restaurant.

Portage police say it happened at the Riviera Maya restaurant on South Westnedge Avenue around 2 a.m. Saturday morning.

We’re told there was a large crowd inside at the time making it hard for them to get inside.

The victims tell police they we’re sprayed by a woman in the restaurant’s bathroom.

No arrests have been made. If you know anything, call police.