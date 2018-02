Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KENT COUNTY, Mich. -- From Muskegon to Grand Rapids, there are events across West Michigan this weekend all part of the 5th annual Meijer State Games of Michigan.

It's a multi-sport, Olympic-style event that welcomes athletes regardless of age or ability.

Activities include skiing, snowboarding, archery, fencing, wrestling and more.