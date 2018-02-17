$600,000 MSU program will help Latino fruit growers

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan State University will use a $600,000 grant to help Latino fruit growers in the state.

The College of Agriculture and Natural Resources says many Latino farmers are making the transition from working on industrial farms to cultivating their own land. But cultural, regulatory and educational hurdles can hinder them.

Professor David Mota-Sanchez is leading the project. His team will work with blueberry growers in southwestern Michigan to improve operations and farming practices. They’ll provide training in pest and nutrient management, worker safety, food safety and business management.

Another part of the project is aimed at helping train children of Latino farmers and laborers and those from non-farming backgrounds.

