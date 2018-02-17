× Deputies searching for tips in daytime home invasions

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Deputies with the Ottawa County Sheriff’s office need your help tracking down a suspect or suspects involved in a series of home invasions.

Investigators say there were several incidents of this happening Friday between the hours of 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. in Kent, Ottawa, and Allegan counties.

Deputies in Ottawa County say one of the break-ins happened in the 3000 block of Ottogan Street in Jamestown Township.

No word on what was taken from the homes but deputies are now looking for tips from anyone who noticed any suspicious behavior.

If you know anything call Silent Observer.