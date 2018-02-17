Disney says ‘Black Panther’ is raking it in

NEW YORK (AP) — “Black Panther” is so far raking it in over the holiday weekend.

The Walt Disney Co. estimated Saturday the Marvel Comics superhero movie earned $75.8 million domestically for its opening Friday, the eighth biggest day in industry history.

Disney now estimates the movie will earn between $190 million and $210 million for the four-day Presidents Day weekend that started Thursday.

Besides the strong box office, the movie has been a critical success.

The Ryan Coogler-directed film stars Chadwick Boseman as Black Panther.  It also features Michael B. Jordan and Lupita Nyong’o.

Official box office estimates are out Sunday.

