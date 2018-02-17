GVSU Men Punch Tickets to GLIAC Tournament

Posted 11:57 PM, February 17, 2018, by

ALLENDALE, Mich. -- The GVSU men's basketball team punched their tickets to the GLIAC tournament with a 84-62 win over Tiffin on Saturday.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s