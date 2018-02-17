× Hit-and-run driver in Kalamazoo crash facing charges

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A suspect accused of leaving the scene of an accident is now facing charges.

Police in Kalamazoo say a suspect crashed into another car just before 1 a.m. Saturday near the intersection of West Kalamazoo Avenue and North Park Street.

We’re told the driver tried to take off from the scene but was tracked down shortly after.

The driver, only identified as a 31-year-old, was arrested and now faces charges of leaving the scene of an accident and other drug charges.

No word on when the suspect is expected in court.