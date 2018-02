Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KALAMAZOO, Mich -- Kalamazoo Christian beat Hackett Catholic Prep Friday night 58-38 to sweep the regular season series from their rivals.

The Comets (9-0, 15-1) moved to within one game of a SAC Valley championship, they host Delton Kellogg, Galesburg-Augusta and Lawton next week needing 1 win to share the title and 2 to win it outright.

The Irish (9-2, 14-3) travel to Constantine Tuesday night.

The rivals could meet again in the district final at Gobles on March 9th.