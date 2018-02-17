Light snow showers moving toward West Michigan

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST MICHIGAN – West Michigan will have filtered sunshine to start the day before clouds will continue to thicken up heading into the afternoon. Temperatures will head toward the middle to upper 30s this evening ahead of our round of snow. Snow showers look to move in any time after 4-5 o’clock.

West Michigan can expect to see snow showers move in from west to east starting around dinner time. After 4-5 o’clock the lakeshore will see snow first before it continues to move inland. These light snow showers will be a quick hit only last a couple hours leaving West Michigan by 10 o’clock or midnight at the latest. Overnight we will dry out and even clear out some cloud cover.

Overall on Sunday we will gain about a half an inch to an inch of snowfall. Low impacts are expected with possibly some slippery spots on the road ways this evening.

West Michigan will take a break from the snow to end the weekend with more sunshine as temperatures continue to increase. We will see above average near record setting temperatures to start off the work week along breezy winds and rain showers. We will see heavy rain and maybe even some thunder in the significant rainfall event to start the week. Flooding concerning with warm temperatures, melting snow and rain will have to be monitored.