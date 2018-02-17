× Roads slicken up, accidents add up after snowfall

TALLMADGE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Police dispatchers say snowfall and falling temperatures contributed to a number of slideoffs and a handful of accidents Saturday night. The Ottawa County Central Dispatch Authority says a two-vehicle crash in Blendon Township late Saturday night left one person unconscious at the scene.

It occurred around 10:34 p.m., at 72nd Avenue and Bauer Road. Details about how it happened, and whether the injured person required treatment on-scene or at a hospital were not immediately available.

Elsewhere in Ottawa County, Lake Michigan Drive/M-45 was shut down in Tallmadge Township following an injury accident around 9:30 p.m. Saturday. A vehicle went into a ditch near a bridge, east of Grand Valley State University. The road began to partially reopen around 10:14 p.m.

Dispatchers say an ambulance was sent to the scene for that crash, as well, with no word at the time of this report on the extent of injuries, or who was involved.

In Plainfield Township (Belmont area), a non-injury crash closed West River Drive in all directions around 11:34 p.m. Kent County dispatchers said a car hit a utility pole at Samrick Avenue. Consumers Energy crews arrived on the scene at 12:11 a.m. Sunday.

Earlier in the evening in Kent County, a car burst into flames after striking a power pole on 44th Street near Madison Avenue in Wyoming: