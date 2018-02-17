× Vacant modular home burns in Kalamazoo ‘crime’

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A Saturday morning fire that ravaged a vacant modular home is being called a “crime” by the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety.

At 7:08 a.m. Saturday, Kalamazoo Public Safety officers and fire personnel responded to a 9-1-1 call in reference to a modular home on fire. Upon arriving at the scene the home was actively engulfed in flames.

Officers conducted a quick exterior attack, preventing the fire from spreading to neighboring homes. They subsequently extinguished the fire.

The home was found vacant and there were no injuries as a result of the fire.

The fire marshal responded to the scene. At this time the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Kalamazoo Public Safety is requesting that anyone with information about the incident to contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at (269) 337-8994, the Criminal Investigation Division at (269) 337-8139, or Silent Observer at (269) 343-2100.