White Cloud police searching for fugitive

Posted 5:53 AM, February 17, 2018, by , Updated at 07:03AM, February 17, 2018

WHITE CLOUD, Mich. -- Police are asking for your help tracking down a fugitive who remains at large.

James Brady is  wanted on felony charges including a violation of the sex offender registration, motor vehicle theft, and destruction of property.

Investigators also want to question him about other crimes.

We're told Brady is savvy with computers, and is usually at businesses and libraries with free Wifi.

Police say he could be using an alias but often tells people he's a current or ex-member of the military.

If you know anything, please call police.

