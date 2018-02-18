Anti-President’s Day rally planned in Grand Rapids

Posted 5:57 AM, February 18, 2018, by , Updated at 06:31AM, February 18, 2018

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. --  Activists across the country say they plan to protest the President's alleged ties to Russia on President's Day including in Grand Rapids.

Demonstrators are planning to meet Monday at 6 p.m. near Veterans Memorial Park at Fulton and Division for a peaceful rally.

They say they are concerned republicans are interfering with the Mueller investigation and not doing enough about gun violence.

Lobbyists also say they do not believe President Trump is doing enough about gun violence in our country.

The Grand Rapids rally is just one of several according to the group's website.

1 Comment

  • Common Cents

    You’d think people would eventually learn the problem isn’t “this president”, rather the idea of giving one maniac control over everything is the problem, but the TVs are a little too loud and bright for your frontal lobes.

    Reply