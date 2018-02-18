× Motorist hurt when vehicle overturns and hits tree in Cass County

CASS COUNTY, Mich. — A driver was injured in a one-vehicle crash on a Cass County highway Sunday morning.

According to Cass County Sheriff Richard Behnke, at 7:25 a.m. Sunday deputies were dispatched to a crash with injuries on M-51 near Pokagon Street in Pokagon Township. The investigation showed that Chad Strehlke, 44, of Decatur was northbound on M-51 attempting to pass another vehicle when Strehlke lost control of his vehicle, which left the roadway, rolled over and hit a tree.

Strehlke was transported by Pride Care Ambulance Service to Borgess Lee Memorial Hospital in Dowagiac where no condition report was available Sunday.

Cass County deputies were assisted at the scene by the Pokagon Township Fire Department, the Pokagon Tribal Police Department and Pride Care Ambulance.

The incident remains under investigation by the Cass County Sheriff’s Department.