Hope Men Share MIAA Title

Posted 12:01 AM, February 18, 2018, by , Updated at 12:04AM, February 18, 2018

HOLLAND, Mich. -- The Hope men's basketball team beat Albion 85-77 on Saturday at Devos Fieldhouse giving Hope a share of the MIAA conference title.

