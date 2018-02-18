× Kalamazoo issues Boil Water Advisory after water main break

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The city of Kalamazoo has repaired a water main break on Oakhurst Avenue between South Westnedge Avenue and South Rose Street that resulted in a temporary loss of pressure.

Consequently, a precautionary Boil Water Advisory is being issued in cooperation with the Kalamazoo County Health and Community Services Department for all water intended for drinking or ingestion or any consumptive uses within the affected area, including:

Oakhurst Avenue – Between S. Westnedge Avenue (western boundary) to S. Rose Street (eastern boundary), both sides of street, and includes the Oakhurst Apartments/Kingwood Court Apartments.

Westnedge Avenue – The southeast corner of S. Westnedge Avenue and Oakhurst Avenue, and 3941 S. Westnedge Avenue (Mount Ever Rest Cemetery).

Rose Street – The southeast corner of S. Rose Street and Oakhurst Avenue, and the northeast corner of S. Rose Street and Evelyn Avenue.

This advisory is precautionary only; there have not been any confirmed tests showing bacteria present in the water main at the location of the infrastructure repair. Initial sampling results will be available within 24 hours of its collection and the final set within 48 hours. It is expected that the advisory will be lifted within 72 hours (February 21).

Municipal water customers in the affected area may use bottled water for consumptive purposes or boil their tap water for 2 minutes prior to use for drinking or other ingestion. No special precautionary measures are necessary for water used for personal hygiene.