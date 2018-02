Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. -- Following this week's deadly Florida school shooting, area law enforcement taking steps to better prepare and protect the people of West Michigan.

The Kent County Sheriff's office is planning to host a free active shooter training Wednesday, February 21 at 6 p.m. at the Plainfield Township town hall.​

You'll be able to learn different tactics and how to make a game plan should you ever be in such a tragedy.

If you're interested, you need to RSVP at (616) 632-6228.