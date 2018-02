Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MUSKEGON, Mich. -- We now know when Muskegon's first indoor trampoline park plans to open its doors.

Planet 3 Extreme Air Park plans to open mid-May inside the former Target building on Sherman Boulevard in Muskegon.

This all depends on the final city inspections.

The park will feature trampolines, even a ninja warrior course and also a dodge ball stadium.

It's also bringing more than 30 job opportunities to West Michigan.