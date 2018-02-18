Peaceful rally planned in Grand Rapids on Monday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Activists across the country say they plan to protest the President's alleged ties to Russia on President's Day including in Grand Rapids.
Demonstrators are planning to meet Monday at 6 p.m. near Veterans Memorial Park at Fulton and Division for a peaceful rally.
They say they are concerned republicans are interfering with the Mueller investigation and not doing enough about gun violence.
Lobbyists also say they do not believe President Trump is doing enough about gun violence in our country.
The Grand Rapids rally is just one of several according to the group's website.
42.963807 -85.666473
13 comments
Common Cents
You’d think people would eventually learn the problem isn’t “this president”, rather the idea of giving one maniac control over everything is the problem, but the TVs are a little too loud and bright for your frontal lobes.
Cooper
Obama had a democrat house and Senate, and had the opportunity to try and ban guns.
Clucko
If these people would realize how stupid they truly are, they might do something constructive with their lives.
On It
Morons. Why is this news worthy? The only collusion was with the dnc & the dossier. Thanks for giving soros & co more free press coverage. Morons all.
Jason Mcdaniels
Moron😂
Chief Waukazoo
These people don’t even know what they want! I hope they want the F.B.I. to do their job, but they probably haven’t figured that out.
Jason Mcdaniels
Moron 😂
Chief Waukazoo
Is this protest sponsored by Fox 17? Kind of looks like it is.
Jason Mcdaniels
Although I don’t support all that our president does…..I have to say this isn’t the answer to this issue. Regardless what all of the morons 👇 below have barked about, which sounds like they are benighted to our times, it is a matter of everyone tackling the issue. From video games to music, we Americans idolize guns, it is our right to bare arms, but it’s our responsibility to know right from wrong. We need more education on this. We have to point the fingers at ourselves rather than just finding someone to blame.
On It
You’ve lost the debate, moron. You missed the point of others, & gave us your ‘elite’ opinion. That makes you the moron. Go check your word for the day so you can look smarter next time around. Benighted………hahahaha.
Common cents
A bunch of libtarded losers wasting their time.
ADAM
How about boycott Fox17 news for supporting stupid stuff like this. I always watched them in the mornings but they are becoming more liberal by the second.
Nathan A Silva
Aww poor snowflakes your Russia hoax collapsed and you’re butthurt. Oh and you’ll never get our guns. #MAGA