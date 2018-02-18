Peaceful rally planned in Grand Rapids on Monday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Activists across the country say they plan to protest the President's alleged ties to Russia on President's Day including in Grand Rapids.

Demonstrators are planning to meet Monday at 6 p.m. near Veterans Memorial Park at Fulton and Division for a peaceful rally.

They say they are concerned republicans are interfering with the Mueller investigation and not doing enough about gun violence.

Lobbyists also say they do not believe President Trump is doing enough about gun violence in our country.

The Grand Rapids rally is just one of several according to the group's website.