Police investigate deadly crash in Alpine Township

Posted 6:35 PM, February 18, 2018, by , Updated at 06:52PM, February 18, 2018

ALPINE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Police are investigating a deadly crash that happened Sunday morning.

Emergency crews arrived at the scene around 8:21 a.m. on Fruitridge Avenue north of 5 mile Road in Alpine Township.

According to the Kent County Sheriff’s Office, a passerby noticed a vehicle down in the ditch they believed to be unoccupied. Police say they found the driver inside the vehicle.

The 2006 Chevrolet Impala  reportedly was traveling northbound, went off the road and struck a tree. Police believe the crash happened early early Sunday morning, but it was difficult for anyone to see it from the roadway.

The driver, Nathan Beach-Stevens, 21, was pronounced dead on scene. He was not wearing a seat belt and alcohol is believed to be a factor.

