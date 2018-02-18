× Suspect at large after injuring woman during car theft

PORTAGE, Mich. — Police are searching for a man who stole a woman’s car from her driveway.

Portage police say the victim noticed a dark colored car driving by her home in the 5600 block of Lovers Lane around 1 a.m. Sunday before he got out and tried to steal the car.

The car’s owner jumped in the passenger seat to try and stop the suspect, but he drove off with her still inside dragging her for a short distance. She suffered minor injuries.

The suspect fled the scene but the victim’s car was found a block away from her home.

A canine unit was brought it but was unable to locate the suspect.

If you know anything, call police.