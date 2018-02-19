8-year-old reported missing from Covert Township

COVERT TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Police in Van Buren County need your help locating an 8-year-old boy who has been missing for nearly 24 hours.

The Covert Township police department says Xavier Preston was last seen in the yard of his home in the 72000 block of 24th Avenue around 10 a.m. Sunday morning.

He is described as a black male, 4 feet tall, 60 lbs., with curly hair and brown eyes.

Police say Preston was wearing a light blue jacket, grey sweat pants, and green winter boots.

Anybody with any information is asked to contact the Covert TWP Police Department at (269)764-8100.

