City officials offer tips to keep you safe during a flood

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Kent County Emergency Management Team and the National Weather Service are monitoring flooding potential in the coming days.

“Our Emergency Operations staff will continue monitor the situation throughout the week,” said Jack Stewart, Kent County Emergency Management Coordinator. “Right now, it appears the biggest risk will likely be in basements or in homes closest to the rivers.”

According to a press release from the Kent County Sheriff’s Office, watches and warnings are in effect throughout Kent County for the Grand River, Rogue River and Thornapple River. In addition, Comstock Park, Rockford and Lowell could experience flooding issues, especially in low-lying areas near the rivers.

Here are some tips to keep in mind over the next few days:

• Road closures are possible in some areas. Just two feet of floodwaters can sweep away a

car. If you see flood water in the road, or barricades/signs posted on roads, for your safety

and that of first responders, please turn around and take a different route.

• Do not try to walk or swim through flood waters. River and creek waters can move fast and

carry debris that can be dangerous. Six inches of fast-moving flood water can knock people

off their feet.

• Keep pets away from flood waters.

• Prepare in advance. If you live in an area prone to flooding, make sure personal

identification items (i.e. passports and birth certificates) are protected. Back up computer

files and keep them in a safe place or store them in a cloud-based service.

• Stay tuned to alerts via TV, radio or weather apps for your phone.