Concern about racism expressed at Forest Hills Public Schools meeting

ADA, Mich. -- Parents, students and concerned citizens spoke during public comment on Monday's school board meeting on alleged racism and the widely seen blackface incident involving a student from the Forest Hills Public Schools. The incident made the rounds on social media a few weeks ago and led to the NAACP to get involved.

A few students shared their stories and experiences with racism at Forest Hills Schools. Parents also shared stories of their children. Many of them said they live in the school district but don't send their kids to Forest Hills schools because of the alleged issues with racism.

A few thoughts were repeated, but all demanded change.

Some were asking to fill the vacant seat on the school board with a person of color who understands issues of diversity.

One of the stories shared was from a little girl who was born in Guatamala who said she was told by another student to quit school and become a maid.

"If I had to do it again, I would not send my children here --one of my biggest regrets," an concerned mother said during public comment.

Multiple representatives from the NACCP were also at the meeting.

“We are definitely not blowing this out of proportion," said Cle Jackson, president of the NAACP of Greater Grand Rapids. "We have a responsibility to help our constituents to address any form of racism.”

FOX 17 reached out to the student allegedly involved in the blackface incident, but so far they have not agreed to speak on camera. The NAACP also said they plan to meet with the school board privately.