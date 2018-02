Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KALAMAZOO, Mich -- Western Michigan junior center Seth Dugan has been dealing with a stress fracture since the 1st game of the season.

After missing 9 games in the middle of the year, Dugan has returned and is relegated to just playing games, not practicing, due to the injury.

Still he is doing all he can to help the team averaging 4.9 points and 4.2 rebounds per game.