Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital raising awareness of rare diseases with special event

Spectrum Health Helen DeVos Children's Hospital will be shining the light on many of their patients and families who are touched by rare diseases during a special event at the end of February.

February 28 is Rare Disease Day, an observance held on the last day of February to raise awareness for rare diseases and improve access to treatment and medical representation for individuals with rare diseases and their families.

For Rare Disease Day, the hospital has a program planned for their patients and families, with hopes of raising awareness of rare diseases. This year's event is themed "You Are Not Alone," and will include a panel discussion with patient families and physicians from Helen DeVos Children's Hospital.

The event starts at 10 a.m. and will be held in the Balk Cafe at the hospital. Everyone is welcome to attend the event, and it will also be streamed live on Helen DeVos Children's Hospital's Facebook page.

Guests can RSVP at helendevoschildrens.org/genetics.