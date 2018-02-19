How My Pure Health Solution helped Charity lose weight in a healthy way

Posted 10:40 AM, February 19, 2018, by , Updated at 10:39AM, February 19, 2018

Have you tried every type of weight loss option, had success, then gain it all back and then some? There's a customizable program for those looking lose the weight for good with My Pure Health Solutions.

Charity Johnson shares her story of how My Pure Health Solutions helped her lose weight without surgery and maintain a healthy lifestyle.

Interested in signing up? My Pure Health Solutions has two locations:

  • 3282 Clear Vista Court Northeast #20, Grand Rapids
  • 1346 West Columbia Avenue, Battle Creek

Call one of their two locations, and the first 15 callers will get a $27 consultation and exam (a $99 value.)

Learn more about My Pure Health Solutions or sign up for their program at mypurehealthsolutions.com

