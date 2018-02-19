Mixlympics: Todd & Leigh Ann curl for championship title

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

First it was ice hockey, then archery, now it's time for the final round of the Mixlympics, curling.

Todd and Leigh Ann are tied 1-1 in the competition for the Mixlympics trophy, so it all comes down to curling to see who will take home the gold.

Watch as Todd and Leigh Ann step on the rink with the Kalamazoo Curling Club to learn how to play the sport, and compete to become the Mixlympics Champion.

For more information on the Kalamazoo Curling Club, visit kalamazoocurlingclub.com or give them a call at 423-829-1449.