One month until Laughfest! Check out these events leading up to the funny-fest

Laughfest may be less than a month away, but there are some events leading up to the funny-fest people can participate in to help those in need in the West Michigan area.

While the festival is full of laughter it's also full of giving hearts. They're getting ready to hosts fun events like the Funderwear Run, blood drives, and more to raise money for Gilda's Club Grand Rapids to help others in need.

There will be two blood drives this month at the following locations:

Monday, February 19, 2 – 7 p.m. King Memorial Youth Center, 225 South Hudson Street, Lowell

Monday, February 26, 8 a.m. – 7 p.m. Grand Rapids Donor Center, 1036 Fuller North East, Grand Rapids.



For every person who attempts to donate blood at these blood drives, a $10 will be made to LaughFest's High Five campaign, which supports Gilda's Club Grand Rapids. Also donors will get an exclusive Silipint glass or t-shirt, a High Five pin, and be entered to win free tickets to see one of the comedy festival's shows.

Registration for the Funderwear Run is now open too! The cost to sign up will be $25 until February 25, then rise to $30 afterwards. The cost will include a t-shirt, drink ticket, and finisher medal. The actual race will be taking place March 11 during Laughfest, but it's a good idea to sign up early to reserve a spot.

Registration Prior to February 25: $25 (Includes official race t-shirt, drink ticket, and finisher medal from Terryberry)

Late Registration on or after February 25: $30 (Includes official race t-shirt, drink ticket, and finisher medal – shirt size is not guaranteed)

Laughfest Central- a site serving as the festival's headquarters for all Laughfest information, ticket purchases and merchandise- will also be open now through the end of the festival at the following times:

Hours leading up to LaughFest : 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Wednesday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays Noon to 5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.

: Hours during LaughFest, March 8–18: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Wednesday 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday through Saturday Noon to 5 p.m. on Sundays



All money raised during these events and throughout Laughfest goes to support programs at Gilda's Club Grand Rapids.

To purchase tickets for these events and more, visit laughfestgr.org.