Police: Man arrested after standoff in Allegan County

WAYLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 40-year-old man is in custody Monday after a standoff in Allegan County.

The incident was reported at about 12:30 a.m. at a home in the area of 133rd Avenue and 4th Street.

The Allegan County Sheriff’s Office says the man barricaded himself inside the home with a woman and children and was armed with a gun. Investigators say he was arrested after brief negotiations with the Allegan County SWAT team.

His name was not released.  No injuries were reported.

