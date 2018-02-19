Teens press for gun control outside White House

WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 19: Demonstrators lie on the ground a "lie-in" demonstration supporting gun control reform near the White House on February 19, 2018 in Washington, DC. According to a statement from the White House, "the President is supportive of efforts to improve the Federal background check system.", in the wake of last weeks shooting at a high school in Parkland, Florida. (Photo by Zach Gibson/Getty Images)

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Dozens of teenage students spread their bodies on the pavement in front of the White House to demand presidential action on gun control and symbolize the 17 killed in a school shooting in Florida.

The teenagers were also joined by parents and educators. The protesters held their arms crossed at their chests. Two activists were covered by an American flag. One held a sign asking, “Am I Next?”

Ella Fesler is a 16-year-old high school student in Alexandria, Virginia. She says, “It’s really important to express our anger and the importance of finally trying to make a change and having gun control in America.”

Fesler adds, “Every day when I say ‘bye’ to my parents, I do acknowledge the fact that I could never see my parents again.” President Donald Trump is at his Florida golf club, some 40 miles from the site of the school shooting.

1 Comment

  • Clucko

    A lack of life’s experience on display in the younger people. A lack of mature thinking in the other people. People like this that “demand” things aren’t going to accomplish anything except give them a warm, fuzzy feeling and alienate an awful lot of people.

    Reply