UPDATE: Apartment pays $4,000 to janitorial service after months of runaround

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALLENDALE, Mich. -- Nancy Compagner has finally received some compensation for cleaning services she provided an apartment complex in August.

“I did get a check for $4,000," Compagner said.

She recalled, “Tuesday, I got the check. The next day. They overnighted it to me."

It's the moment Compagner said she’s waited for for months. She said 48 West Apartments in Allendale gave her the runaround after she cleaned several units for them back in August. It never paid her. Not even after she filed a lien against the property in November.

On Monday the 12th, Compagner said, “It’s been very frustrating - unanswered phone calls, unanswered text messages, unanswered emails.”

So she called the FOX 17 Problem Solvers, and we called 48 West Apartments which said property management changed hands, and they needed new paperwork from Compagner. But they admit the payment was approved in December yet still hadn’t been sent out until we called.

"I had no idea it was going to be as effective as it was. I really appreciate you be able to help me out. I was kind of at my wit’s end after I filed a lien against ‘em, and I didn’t know what else to do. So somebody had suggested I contact FOX 17 so I did," she explained.

Compagner said there’s still about $950 worth of work and some legal costs the complex hasn’t paid out. She’s hoping management pays the rest.

To submit a tip or receive more Problem Solvers updates, join our Facebook group