WAR Chest Boutique aids women lured into human trafficking

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

In Wyoming and Rockford, there are two cute stores that sell items and accessories like jewelry, ornaments, scarves and more at WAR Chest Boutique. However behind the amazing, vibrant, handcrafted creations, is a story of survival.

WAR Chest Boutique helps women who have been lured into human trafficking. They are brought here after being rescued from a horrible situation, and are taught job skills like sewing and jewelry-making for employment instead.

Plus when customers buy these products from the War Chest Boutique, the money from that purchase goes towards the fight to set women and children free from exploitation and slavery.

WAR Chest Boutique is located at 25 Squires Street Square North East in Rockford, and 2790 44th Street in Wyoming.

To learn more about WAR Chest Boutique and their mission, visit warchestboutique.com.