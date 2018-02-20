Authorities: Woman, 2 children found dead in vehicle in Michigan

BANGOR TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Authorities say the bodies of a woman and two children have been found inside a vehicle in Michigan.

Bay County Sheriff Troy Cunningham tells The Bay City Times that the vehicle found Tuesday morning was parked in Bangor Township, about 90 miles (145 kilometers) northwest of Detroit, and didn’t appear to have been involved in any type of crash.

Cunningham didn’t immediately release additional information about the circumstances of the deaths, saying it’s “still an active crime scene.”

Cunningham says the sheriff’s department and the Michigan State Police Crime Lab were at the scene investigating the deaths.