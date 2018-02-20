Battle Creek fire chief takes leave of absence

Fire Chief Speaks About Apartment Blaze

FOX 17 talks with Battle Creek Fire Chief Dave Schmaltz about a fire at Lakeview Meadows - June 2014

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. – The fire chief in Battle Creek is taking a leave of absence.

A statement from the city says that Chief Dave Schmaltz requested the time off to “focus on his personal well-being, and consider his future options.”  Police Chief Jim Blocker will serve as director of both police and fire during the interim.

The city says that they expect Schmaltz to be gone for up to six months and that Schmaltz has been checking in with city administrators on a regular basis.

The city is not releasing any other information about Schmaltz’s leave at this time.

Schmaltz has been fire chief since February 2014.

