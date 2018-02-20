Connect with local contractors at Menards Feb. 27- March 1

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Have a home improvement project that needs to get done? Or maybe there's a room in the house that needs to be remodeled, but don't have any idea where to get started? Menards is ready to help homeowners out at their local Contractor Connection event next week.

Contractors will be at all Menards locations in the area to educate guests on how they can assist with home improvement ideas and projects.

The event runs February 27 through March 1 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Find the nearest location at menards.com.