Multiple counties across West Michigan are experiencing road closures due to flooding.

For a time Tuesday morning, Park Street was closed between Crosstown Parkway and Forest Street due to flooding, but all lanes were reopened around 9:40 a.m.

In Ottawa County, the right lane of I-196 westbound near the 60 mile marker was closed due to potholes, but all lanes were reopend by 9:40 a.m.