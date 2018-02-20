GRPS committed to providing sports training to students

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. --For some parents, paying for their kids to play sports in school is just too expensive but that is why a non-profit is teaming up with Grand Rapids Public Schools to get students involved in sports at no costs.

This is all part of a plan to promote health lifestyles at an early age.

The GR8 sports, Great Kids program in Grand Rapids Public Schools allows elementary and middle school students to be able to play sports even if their parents can't afford it.

More than 150 students take part in the program each year playing 15 different sports giving kids a chance to meet new people and learn new skills.

"It is great because you know kids some other places pay for sports each year and then you get an athlete like me who does want to play every year that is just so much money that is being put into it every year when you could have a program like this which just you can just do it and it is free and you get the chance to compete in stuff like that, try it and see if you like it just without spending any money. it is just there for you and the people involved are just there for you," said Calob Carson, an 8th grader who plays football, basketball and track.