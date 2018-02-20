Kalamazoo Strong: Prosecutor “ready to go” to bring murder case to trial

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A status conference in the murder case against the Kalamazoo Shootings alleged gunman is scheduled for Friday February 23. Kalamazoo County prosecutor Jeff Getting said the case is currently with the Michigan Supreme Court but they expect a ruling soon.

“This is just part of a process,” said Getting during an interview at the courthouse. “While we’re all frustrated with it, we’re all anxious for the case to get started.”

The case has been delayed a number of times. The latest delay was regarding statements the suspect Jason Dalton made the night of his arrest. Judge Alexander Lipsey concluding that some were admissible. However Dalton’s defense attorney Eusebio Solis took it to the state's highest court hoping none will be allowed during trial.

“It’s appropriate for those decisions to be looked at by the court of appeals or by the Michigan Supreme Court,” said Getting. “On the other hand it’s very frustrating.”

Getting said both the prosecution team and the families are anxious for the trial to begin. However they understand that the process has to be done correctly so that when trial comes, justice is served.

“We’re ready to go,” said Getting. “As soon as we hear from the Michigan Supreme Court, we’ll be in front of Judge Lipsey asking him to schedule a trial date as soon as possible.”